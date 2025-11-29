Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 12:55
    Prominent VC investor and former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan explains how crypto can help mitigate the negative side effects of AI adoption.
    Advertisement
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    While normally, artificial intelligence is expected to cause massive layoffs, it also can create a big demand for previously unimagined professionals. Cryptocurrency and blockchain are inevitable in handling dangerous imbalances associated with AI, entrepreneur, investor and The Network State author Balaji Srinivasan says.

    "Crypto makes it real again": Silicon Valley legend Balaji Srinivasan

    Artificial intelligence (AI) will create a massive number of jobs in proctoring and verification because it is extremely good at faking things. In turn, crypto, with its strict deterministic patterns, can be helpful in mitigating the dangers here, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan says in a new episode of the a16z podcast.

    With the evolving opportunities of large language models (LLMs) and the opportunities of AI tools to create fakes — in terms of media, data, science, from routine facts to sophisticated theories — blockchain tech can remain a beacon of verification that cannot be tampered with.

    Advertisement

    Even the most powerful AI cannot create a private key that would be relevant to a real Bitcoin (BTC) address or an on-chain NFT that was not actually minted.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    As such, blockchain-based data actually remains the only sort of data AI cannot fake or alter thanks to its technical flaws or "hallucinations":

    AI makes everything fake, and crypto makes it real again

    To prove the theory, Srinivasan recalled the FTX hack. If you ask Perplexity, a popular content-centric LLM, to provide you with a summary of the 2022 FTX collapse, on-chain transactions is the only verifiable data it relies on.

    AI crypto capitalization collapsed in 2025

    Diving deep into the context of the FTX hack, the reader can see exactly which transactions happened and when, and this data cannot be altered or removed.

    As covered by U.Today previously, a number of applications at the intersection between AI and crypto launched in 2025 with the growing popularity of the Model-Context Protocol concept.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 20:22
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    X402, an AI agent payments protocol by Coinbase and Google, showcased the opportunity to completely remove human interactions from the spending process.

    Meanwhile, the euphoria around AI crypto tokens seems to have ended. In 2025 alone, the capitalization of this segment dropped by 74%, shrinking from $13.5 billion to $3.5 billion, CoinGecko's AI Agents crypto tracker says.

    #Balaji Srinivasan #AI #AI Agents #Andreessen Horowitz
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:21
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:55
    Crypto vs AI: Balaji Srinivasan's Counterintuitive Take
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:21
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD