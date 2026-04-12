Crypto News Aggregators to Lose 60% of Revenue on X: Crypto Community Celebrates

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The community’s response to X’s tightening of the screws on cryptocurrency news aggregators is mainly positive. According to Nikita Bier, aggregator accounts’ payouts have already been lowered to 60% for the current cycle, and a further 20% deduction is scheduled for the following cycle.

Why impose sanctions?

The logic is simple: original creators have been displaced by low-effort, high-volume reposting, which has lowered the standard of content on the platform. Bier claims that incentives, rather than speech, are the issue. The monetization system has been manipulated by accounts that flood timelines with recycled headlines, frequently encapsulated in “BREAKING” tags. As a result, engagement is fueled more by volume and repetition than by originality or insight, creating a distorted ecosystem.

X’s reaction is to go straight after that behavior’s economic component. In cryptocurrency, this is more important than in most other niches. Information overload is already a problem in the area, with dozens of accounts posting the same updates minutes apart. Instead of unique information, traders and investors are receiving noise. X is essentially compelling these accounts to change or become obsolete by reducing payouts.

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The response from Benjamin Cowen is indicative of a more general attitude. He noted how tiresome it has become to scroll through countless “BREAKING” posts that are worthless, and referred to the change as good for the platform. His reasoning makes sense: timelines should inevitably shift in favor of fewer, better voices if the incentive to spam vanishes.

Upside for beginners

There is also a second-order effect here. Smaller accounts may finally receive greater visibility, particularly those of analysts and independent researchers. Original content has a greater chance of appearing when aggregator spam no longer dominates algorithmic reach. That could enhance market comprehension and discourse quality, especially in an industry where subtlety is crucial.

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But there are risks associated with this change. By rapidly distributing and filtering data, some aggregators do add value. If the cuts are too drastic, the platform may lose both spam and effective information pipelines.

The path is still obvious. X is changing its definition of rewards. That alters the game in cryptocurrency, where attention is money.