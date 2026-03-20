Crypto Market Review: XRP Takes Beating at $1.50, Did Shiba Inu Lose All Hope for $0.00001? Dogecoin's (DOGE) Price Reset Point Is Clear

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After failing to gain momentum above the $1.50 level, XRP is once again under pressure, supporting the larger bearish structure that has been forming over the previous few months.

XRP has higher hopes

The asset recently made an attempt at a recovery rally, pushing toward higher resistance zones, but the move was abruptly stopped before it could gain any significant momentum. One of the biggest setbacks occurred when XRP was trying to get close to the $2 mark.

Although the rally was brief, the market briefly showed strength as buyers pushed the price higher. The move was rejected by strong selling pressure, which sent XRP back on its predetermined downward trajectory. This type of quick rejection indicates that sellers are still in charge and draws attention to a lack of consistent demand at higher levels.

At the moment, XRP is having trouble maintaining support in the $1.45-$1.50 range. A small attempt has been made to create a short-term rising structure from recent lows, but the recovery is still fragile and weak.

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Moving averages pushing price down

Key moving averages, such as the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which are both trending lower and serving as powerful dynamic resistance levels, are still below the price.

Technically speaking, a persistent downtrend is characterized by a distinct pattern of lower highs, which has been produced by the repeated incapacity to recover higher levels. XRP has been unable to establish any bullish continuation because every attempt at a rally has been met with fresh selling pressure.

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A psychological and technical breakout zone was represented by the rejection near $2, which makes it especially significant. Failing there not only disproved the attempt at recovery, but it also strengthened market pessimism.

The situation is still problematic for investors. With little sign of a clear reversal, XRP is stuck between strong resistance above and weak support between $1.40 and $1.50. The current structure points to ongoing instability unless the asset can recover important moving averages and overcome significant resistance levels.

Shiba Inu struggles on its way up

After reaching a local bottom, SHIB tried to stage a modest recovery over the last few weeks. The asset gave traders a glimpse of a possible reversal when it formed a short-term ascending pattern and briefly pushed higher. But as soon as the price encountered resistance and was unable to overcome even the most fundamental technical obstacles, that momentum swiftly subsided.

The main problem is that SHIB was unable to recover its short-term moving averages, especially the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is still potent dynamic resistance. Every time the price got close to this point, sellers intervened and made a rejection. This persistent failure indicates that the bullish momentum is insufficient to oppose the wider downward trend.

Structurally speaking, SHIB is still stuck in a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, which is a traditional bearish formation. Any upward movement remains corrective rather than impulsive if that sequence is not broken. This prediction is further supported by the inability to get past adjacent resistance zones.

The $0.00001 level is much higher than the current price range and is frequently regarded as a psychological milestone for SHIB. A sustained change in market sentiment would be necessary to reach it, in addition to a powerful breakout above several resistance layers. As of right now, neither condition exists.

Furthermore, SHIB continues to trade below all significant moving averages, including the declining 100-day and 200-day EMAs. This alignment shows persistent bearish pressure over a variety of time periods.

Practically speaking, there is much less chance of a near-term rally toward $0.00001 if short-term resistance is not broken. It effectively eliminates the possibility from the current market scenario, even though it does not completely eliminate it in the long run.

Dogecoin has a bottom

Dogecoin is still trading under persistent bearish pressure, and the most recent price structure makes it more and more obvious that a significant reversal is not happening at the moment. The asset is still locked in a downward trend, with little indication of short-term weakening despite small attempts at consolidation.

DOGE has regularly formed lower highs and lower lows over the last few months, which is a classic sign of a dominant bearish market. The asset has been hovering around the $0.09-$0.10 range in recent price action, but no significant upward momentum has been generated by these levels. Every attempt to push higher has been swiftly thwarted, supporting the notion that buyers are not yet powerful enough to change the trend.

Technically speaking, Dogecoin is still below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages, among other significant moving averages. All of these indicators are trending lower, serving as dynamic resistance and demonstrating the continued bearishness of the overall market structure. Any short-term rebound is unlikely to develop into a long-term recovery if these levels are not regained.

The idea of a reversal now seems less and less likely. The market does not have the volume or technical structure required to sustain a bullish breakout. Rather, the emphasis switches to figuring out where the asset might stabilize, and the chart indicates a clear contender.

It is evident that the crucial price reset point is at $0.08. In the past, this area served as a local bottom, where DOGE found short-term support before attempting a feeble recovery. A retest at this level is very likely if the existing structure keeps getting worse.

From a market standpoint, a return to $0.08 would suggest a reset phase in which the asset looks for a stronger base rather than a breakdown. Before any significant recovery can start, these resets are frequently required.

Expectations should be reasonable for investors. Dogecoin is in a consolidation phase within a larger downtrend rather than a recovery phase. The most likely outcome is either further weakness or a return to the $0.08 support zone until the asset demonstrates the capacity to recover important resistance levels and break its pattern of lower highs.