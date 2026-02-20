Crypto Market Review: XRP Faces 85% Volume Reset, Shiba inu (SHIB) Bull Run Chances Are Slim, Analyzing Dogecoin's Possibility to Return to $0.10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Since trading volume has drastically decreased and activity has collapsed by about 85% from its peak during the recent sell-off, XRP is going through a sharp cooling phase. On the other hand, Dogecoin is really at an important resistance level, while SHIB is struggling to find its footing for a proper recovery.

XRP cools off

The market has typically transitioned from a panic-driven environment into a period of stabilization, though not necessarily recovery, when this type of volume reset occurs. Rather, it frequently represents weariness on the part of both buyers and sellers.

The fact that XRP is still locked below significant moving averages on the chart indicates that the overall trend is still weak. There was a brief recovery after a sharp drop, but momentum soon waned as volume dried up. Price movements lose strength in the absence of steady participation, as the current structure demonstrates: smaller candles, slower directional movement and less range expansion.

Volatility is directly affected by this volume collapse. Emotional market behavior, aggressive positioning and high participation are usually necessary for high volatility. None of those conditions exists at this time. The market appears to be in a neutral state.

Advertisement

At least temporarily, the continuous reset is effectively eliminating volatility and causing XRP to enter a more stable phase, where sharp price fluctuations are less likely. This produces a mixed picture for investors. On the one hand, following a significant correction, lower volatility lowers the risk of a downside shock. However, because volume confirmation is necessary for breakouts, it also reduces upside potential.

Right now, XRP does not have the energy to propel a significant increase or decrease. For traders looking for rapid momentum, this frequently results in extended sideways action, which can be frustrating. As the market looks for new equilibrium, the most likely scenario is consolidation within a narrow range.

Dogecoin really close

With price action hovering just below the $0.10 mark, Dogecoin is currently sitting just on the edge of a psychologically significant zone .

Advertisement

The asset has attempted a brief recovery following a protracted downward trend that is evident on the daily chart, but the overall picture still shows bearish control. Whether DOGE can recover $0.10 and stabilize above it, or if this level stays a ceiling rather than a launch point, is currently the crucial question.

Dogecoin is very nearly at that threshold technically. Since the price is currently trading in the high $0.09 range, a comparatively small move will be sufficient to retest $0.10. But closeness by itself does not ensure a breakout. Volume has not increased enough to verify significant accumulation, and the recent rebound came after a steep drop. Put differently, the attempt at recovery appears to be more of a relief tactic than a verified reversal.

This cautious view is supported by moving averages. The longer-term 200-day and 26-day EMAs are still much above the short-term averages, indicating that macro resistance is still present. The near-term resistance cluster, which is located between $0.105 and $0.11, must be broken and held above for DOGE to actually regain momentum. The first actual test for bulls is that zone.

Support for the downside is found near the recent local lows at $0.09 and $0.085, which are a little below. Losing this sector would probably render the recovery story implausible and put the asset at risk of fresh selling pressure.

Shiba Inu unlikely to recover

Shiba Inu is displaying short-term stabilization, but the overall market structure indicates that there is little chance of a bullish continuation.

Although there was a brief recovery leg following the recent rebound from local lows, the daily chart's overall trend is still very bearish, with the price continuing to trade below important moving averages and resistance zones.

At the moment, SHIB's primary problem is structural weakness. Although buyers intervened for a short while and drove the asset higher, there was little sustained action. As declining moving averages — which usually serve as dynamic resistance during protracted downtrends — compress price action, volume stays moderate. The current move appears more like a technical bounce than the start of a long-term rally because the chart is still dominated by the previous descending triangle breakdown.

In the short term, investors who were hoping for a quick bull run are probably going to be let down. The higher 26-day average and the short-term EMA cluster are two resistance layers that SHIB would need to regain and hold above for a full reversal. The price is currently finding it difficult to sustain momentum above the immediate local support, which suggests hesitancy rather than growth.

Trend continuation is a significant additional factor. More of a corrective action within a more general bearish environment, the current upward attempt seems limited and brittle. It would be simple for SHIB to return to consolidation or recent lows if buying pressure wanes. This would support the idea that the market is not yet prepared for significant upside.

The most likely scenario is sideways-to-weak trading, in which volatility gradually decreases and SHIB moves within a narrow range. It is possible for a local resistance breakout to occur, but it is unlikely to be sustained in the absence of rising volume and improved sentiment across the market.