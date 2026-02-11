Crypto Market Review: Is XRP Actually Capitulating? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $64,000 Already, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs One More Day

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market does not appear ready for a sustained recovery, as major assets like Bitcoin, XRP and Shiba Inu continue to struggle and fall short of expectations. Overall sentiment across the cryptocurrency space remains cautious, with price action still leaning bearish. However, despite the broader gloom, there are occasional signs of resilience emerging.

Is XRP done?

XRP tumbled from its January highs far too quickly, which essentially triggered talks about the potential capitulation of the asset. Accelerated selling has been evident in recent sessions as XRP broke through several support levels and briefly dropped toward the $1.40 region before marginally stabilizing.

With the price still making lower highs and lower lows and trading below important moving averages, the structure is still obviously bearish. Traders now have a crucial question in light of this steep decline: is XRP finally giving in?

When market participants collectively decide not to hold an asset, it is referred to as capitulation. This can result in forced liquidations and panic-selling. When buyers lose confidence and rush to sell their positions at any price, it typically follows a protracted downtrend.

Certain aspects of the current price action are consistent with capitulation. There was a sharp decline in XRP along with a discernible spike in trading volume, which may indicate that weaker holders are pulling out of positions. However, the Relative Strength Index has been moving in the direction of oversold territory, which is frequently observed close to local bottoms.

The completeness of capitulation is still up for debate, though. When sellers run out of supply, true capitulation frequently causes a violent rebound, and XRP's bounce has been modest thus far. If the weakness persisted, it would mean that the selling pressure had not completely subsided.

Given that buyers have begun responding, the region between $1.30 and $1.40 stands out as the first area where the decline may start to slow. Should this range not hold, the price may look for stronger support, which could result in further losses.

Bitcoin pressure's back

After a severe breakdown that sent the cryptocurrency well below important technical support zones and accelerated the already deteriorating market structure, Bitcoin is now under renewed selling pressure. After a brief period of consolidation, Bitcoin fell toward the $70,000 region after failing to hold its rising support line. The current price action indicates that another leg lower may occur soon.

The most recent drop was accompanied by high trading volume and strong momentum, indicating that sellers are still in complete control. Attempts to recover have been brief, and Bitcoin is currently trading below all of the major moving averages, which now serve as dynamic resistance. This positioning exposes the market to additional declines in the event that buyers are unable to regain control in a timely manner.

One level that is becoming more and more noticeable is $64,000, which is the next significant support area if selling keeps up. It is impossible to rule out a swift move toward this level given the rate of recent declines. Once support breaks, cryptocurrency markets frequently undergo quick cascades as leveraged positions unwind and stop-loss orders activate.

Despite the fact that Bitcoin is getting close to oversold territory, momentum indicators are still weak, and this does not ensure an immediate reversal. Oversold conditions may continue as the price continues to decline during strong downtrends.

Now, the key question is whether the current price action is a pause before another decline or the last stage of a larger correction. Market players might view rallies as chances to sell if Bitcoin does not quickly recover the $70,000-$72,000 range, which would raise the possibility of another significant decline. Nevertheless, buyers seeking long-term entry opportunities may be drawn to the $64,000 zone, which could slow the decline. But if that support does not hold, the market might go through a more severe correction.

Shiba Inu downtrend continues

Shiba Inu is still under a lot of pressure after a prolonged downward trend erased most of the token's previous gains and caused the price to drop back toward recent local lows. As broader market weakness weighs on meme assets, sellers swiftly regained control and drove the token lower, causing SHIB to decline once more in the most recent sessions following a brief attempt at consolidation.

With the price of SHIB trading below significant moving averages that are still sloping lower, the technical picture is still clearly bearish. With every recovery attempt, sales have increased, indicating that buyer confidence is still brittle. The most recent drop's volume spikes also imply that some holders are selling as momentum continues to wane.

The price is currently approaching a crucial decision zone on the chart despite this unfavorable background. SHIB has recently recovered from the current support area and is now nearly at the same level once more. The market may complete a double-bottom formation, which indicates that selling pressure has been exhausted and signals the start of a relief rebound if buyers intervene once more.

Shiba Inu is currently at a crucial technical juncture. A double bottom could develop and serve as the basis for a bounce with one more day of support holding. Otherwise, the token might continue to fall before a significant recovery can start.