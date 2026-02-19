AdvertisementAdvert.
Original U.Today article

Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation

By Arman Shirinyan
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 3:00
The market will not be ranging widely as multiple assets are pressured into low volatility price ranges.
After a correction that wiped out months worth of previous gains, Ethereum is now trying to stabilize around the psychologically significant $2,000 level. ETH quickly dropped toward the low-$2,000 range after a sharp breakdown below the $2,700 support zone earlier this month, which led to significant liquidations and panic-driven selling.

Ethereum is shallow

The question as to whether Ethereum has finally found a floor is now raised by price action that appears to be temporarily exhausted. Ethereum is consolidating just below the $2,000 mark, and recent candles indicate that volatility is cooling. The selling pressure that dominated February's first half has subsided, and price movement has shrunk to a small range. This frequently marks the beginning of a market pause, in which buyers and sellers contemplate their options before deciding on a new course of action.

ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

Technical conditions are still precarious, though. On a daily basis, Ethereum continues to trade below important moving averages, including the medium- and long-term trend lines that currently serve as overhead resistance. Although they have not yet verified a long-term trend change, momentum indicators are currently rebounding from oversold territory.

It is important to note that what has formed thus far does not resemble a structurally strong base, but rather a temporary support. Not enough testing has been done on the current consolidation zone to verify long-term buyer demand, and volume patterns do not yet indicate clear accumulation. That is, even though ETH might not collapse right away, the support system is still flimsy.

Ethereum going into a hibernation phase and moving sideways while market players reevaluate the risk conditions across cryptocurrency markets is the most likely short-term scenario. Without another steep leg downward, such consolidation might enable sentiment to normalize and moving averages to flatten.

Bitcoin under pressure

Following a steep sell-off that drove the cryptocurrency from the mid-$90,000 region down toward the $60,000 zone earlier this month, Bitcoin has entered an exceptionally tight consolidation phase. Since that sharp drop, price action has slowed significantly. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently forming what looks like a developing triangle structure, ranging within a narrow corridor between about $66,000 and $70,000. Usually, this compression indicates that the market is looking for direction following periods of high volatility.

Although buyers have not produced enough momentum to reclaim important resistance levels above $72,000, sellers currently seem worn out. Because both sides are waiting for a catalyst, Bitcoin is essentially stuck in equilibrium. Over time, a breakout from a trading range this small is all but certain, but the timing is still unclear. 

Compared to the panic-driven sessions that led to the most recent bottom, current volume readings indicate a decline in participation. Any breakout attempt runs the risk of becoming a false move rather than the start of a long-term trend if there is not a noticeable increase in volume.

Technically speaking, BTC is still trading below significant moving averages, which are still sloping lower and limiting attempts at recovery. This implies that the price will soon run into strong resistance zones even if it is able to break above the immediate range ceiling. On the other hand, if panic-selling returns, a breakdown below the lower boundary might rapidly reopen downside risks toward the most recent lows.

Patience is the most important lesson for investors. Following sharp corrections, markets frequently consolidate for long stretches of time, allowing sentiment and positioning to stabilize. Although it can be discouraging, this stage is crucial structurally before a new trend emerges. Traders should keep an eye out for a clear move outside the $66,000-$70,000 range in the near future, along with an increase in volume.

XRP has to breakthrough

A shaky recovery attempt after a steep drop that drove the asset toward the $1.30 region earlier this month is reflected in XRP's recent price action. Since then, the token has recovered somewhat, returning to the $1.45-$1.50 range as it forms an upward short-term trendline that serves as the primary structural support for buyers at the moment.

Technically, this recovery is still weak, though. On a daily basis, XRP is still trading below important moving averages that support the overall bearish pattern and are still sloping downward. The most recent upward trend appears to be more of a corrective bounce than a definitive reversal, and momentum indicators indicate that the market is only weakly recovering.

The recently formed rising support line following the recent bottom is now the crucial element. A more stable recovery scenario might emerge if XRP is able to stay above this trendline and keep accelerating higher. This could help traders regain confidence by enabling the price to test higher resistance zones.

If this support is unsuccessful, XRP might be trapped in a sideways drift if there is a breakdown below the trendline, particularly if the price drops below it gradually instead of abruptly. In the past, these actions frequently resulted in protracted consolidation periods characterized by low volatility and little participation.

Despite being less dramatic than abrupt crashes, these times also frequently stifle chances for growth. Because price action becomes stagnant in a sideways market, it usually deters both speculative traders and new capital inflows. In order to break out of this kind of limbo and resume their upward trajectory, assets frequently need a lot of time or a significant catalyst.

#XRP #Bitcoin #Ethereum
