AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 0:01
    The market might finally enter a recovery period as most oscillators show that bears are overextending.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The market is yet to witness a proper recovery, but we are at least reaching levels where most assets are considered "oversold," which creates a window of opportunity for the majority of investors.

    XRP has to get out

    XRP is currently caught in what increasingly looks like a bearish trap, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum after repeated failed recovery attempts. The asset is still stuck below the critical $1.60 threshold despite sporadic attempts at a bounce. For traders watching the market develop, this level has become a technical and psychological barrier.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP is currently trading below important moving averages, forming lower highs and lower lows, as it slides within a persistent downward channel. Every attempt to move higher has been swiftly followed by fresh selling pressure, indicating that the market as a whole is still not very bullish. Sellers continue to control short-term momentum, as evidenced by volume spikes during sell-offs. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken Stifel: Bitcoin Could Collapse Below $40K

    Temporary bullish signals, such as brief comebacks and oversold technical readings, continue to entice traders to anticipate a reversal, which creates the trap. However, these actions fall short of creating a long-lasting trend shift in the absence of significant buying follow-through. The bearish structure is strengthened as a result of the price being repeatedly pushed back under resistance zones. A breakout is not completely out of the question, though.

    Advertisement

    Momentum indicators show that XRP is still close to oversold territory, and once selling pressure has subsided, markets frequently see dramatic relief rallies. Buyers may initiate short covering and clear the way for higher resistance levels, if they are able to hold the current support zone and push the price back above $1.60 with convincing volume. 

    The difficulty is that significant capital inflows and wider stabilization of the cryptocurrency market will be necessary for such a breakout. XRP might continue to suffer under selling pressure if sentiment toward Bitcoin and other major altcoins does not improve.

    Shiba Inu builds path

    Though the asset still lacks the strength necessary for a clear breakout, Shiba Inu is starting to outline a possible recovery structure following a prolonged period of selling pressure. Buyers are gradually stepping in as SHIB stabilizes after a steep decline, according to recent price action, but momentum is still too weak to confirm a complete trend reversal at this point. Although execution has not yet followed, technically the path toward recovery is becoming more apparent.

    Advertisement

    Bulls have not regained control, as SHIB is still struggling below its short-term moving averages. The asset has not been able to develop sustained upward momentum because each attempt at a rebound has stalled before regaining significant resistance zones. Before a significant recovery can start, a number of technical obstacles need to be overcome. 

    Regaining the 26 EMA, which is currently serving as immediate dynamic resistance, is a crucial first step. If this level is successfully crossed, it would indicate that the short-term selling pressure is abating.

    Subsequently, SHIB must surpass the 50 EMA, which has continuously capped upward attempts in the previous weeks. Regaining this average could draw short-term traders back to the asset and indicate a structural improvement in price behavior. The last breakdown zone that caused the most recent leg lower, $0.0000078, is the final and most important barrier. The real recovery confirmation point is now this level.

    The current bearish structure would only be invalidated by a sustained move above it, enabling SHIB to pursue higher resistance levels. As a result, investors should pay close attention to these milestones. Even though SHIB is not yet ready for a significant breakout, the path to recovery is clear.

    Ethereum's chance to bounce

    With the asset reaching its most oversold state on the daily RSI in the last 300 days, Ethereum is currently experiencing one of its most technically challenging circumstances in almost a year. Prior to a significant relief rebound that occurred throughout the market in April 2025, Ethereum last experienced comparable oversold levels.

    The price action of ETH at the moment shows persistent selling pressure as the asset repeatedly breaks below important support zones and moving averages. Recent candles indicate that large market participants have been actively reducing their exposure or that liquidations have accelerated during the decline, as evidenced by their aggressive downside momentum and high trading volume.

    Instead of confirming additional declines, the RSI's decline to these extreme levels indicates that selling momentum has run its course. In the past, when the market absorbs excess supply, such deep oversold readings frequently preceded either a relief rally or a protracted consolidation phase.

    Investors should still exercise caution though. In particular, if overall market sentiment is still negative, oversold conditions by themselves do not ensure an instant reversal. Ethereum is still trading below major moving averages, and the entire cryptocurrency market will need to stabilize in order to regain those levels. Looking ahead, if buyers move in close to existing support zones, Ethereum might try a technical rebound as sellers lose steam.

    It is feasible for ETH to recover toward broken resistance areas near previous consolidation levels, but long-term gains will depend on its ability to regain volume participation and confidence. As of right now, Ethereum is at a pivotal juncture: either the market starts to build a foundation for a comeback or the asset keeps falling until stronger demand eventually appears.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 19:45
    Stifel: Bitcoin Could Collapse Below $40K
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:43
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Invited to White House, Elon Musk Promises ‘Dogecoin to the Moon’, Cardano Enters Wall Street with 3 New ETFs
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 19:45
    Stifel: Bitcoin Could Collapse Below $40K
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:43
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Invited to White House, Elon Musk Promises ‘Dogecoin to the Moon’, Cardano Enters Wall Street with 3 New ETFs
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:08
    'Code Red': Cramer Reacts to Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 16:47
    Bessent Rules Out Bitcoin Bailout
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 19:45
    Stifel: Bitcoin Could Collapse Below $40K
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:43
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Invited to White House, Elon Musk Promises ‘Dogecoin to the Moon’, Cardano Enters Wall Street with 3 New ETFs
    Dan Burgin
    Show all