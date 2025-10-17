AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 8:37
    Top analyst Chris Burniske warns market of potential reversal.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The most recent market crash, according to leading cryptocurrency analyst Chris Burniske, has severely damaged investor confidence. He predicts that the crypto market may remain broken for some time before a significant recovery starts.

    Crypto is broken

    Former ARK Invest crypto lead Burniske, who is currently a partner at Placeholder VC, said he is more and more convinced that last Friday’s massacre broke crypto for a while. It has been difficult to quickly develop a sustained bid due to the sell-off’s extreme violence, he claims, because the market’s structural and psychological harm is more extensive than most people realize.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Burniske noted that this cycle has been disappointing for most — not only due to price underperformance in comparison to expectations but also to the waning of the enthusiasm that once propelled speculative growth. He claims that investors are currently paralyzed, torn between anxiety about additional drawdowns and hopes for a return to previous all-time highs.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Ripple Raising $1 Billion for XRP Treasury. Will Price Surge?
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Done at $2, Another Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hope Before $0.00001, Ethereum (ETH) Is Desperate Here
    Schiff: Gold Eating Bitcoin's Lunch

    Range not enough

    Using Bitcoin and Ethereum’s monthly linear charts as examples, Burniske stressed that although both assets are still in an elevated range, the structure is beginning to show cracks. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are displaying signs of exhaustion following their parabolic runs, with Bitcoin hovering just above $100,000 and Ethereum fighting to stay close to $3,900. He went on to say that this configuration suggests an unsustainable equilibrium, one that could collapse before a true recovery takes shape.

    Advertisement

    Furthermore, he cited macro correlations, pointing out that the fragility of the credit market, the warning signs of gold and the weakness of MicroStrategy (MSTR) all point to a generalized risk-off attitude. Indicating that stocks are trailing the macro shift already evident in cryptocurrency, he stated, "Stocks will be the last to get the message."

    Burniske reminded followers that it is never all or nothing and said he has already taken defensive measures without completely exiting the market. Though he is still open to a rebound, he anticipates fresh interest only if Bitcoin drops back to $75,000 or less. According to him, this bull run was unlike any other, and the next bear market will probably be characterized by exhaustion, consolidation and a quest for fresh conviction in an industry that is mature but bruised.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Chris Burniske
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:50
    Shiba Inu Adds One Zero in Epic Price Crash, SHIB Team Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:24
    Ripple Effect? Strange $67,520,603 XRP Transfer Leaves BitGet
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:50
    Shiba Inu Adds One Zero in Epic Price Crash, SHIB Team Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 9:24
    Ripple Effect? Strange $67,520,603 XRP Transfer Leaves BitGet
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 17, 2025 - 8:37
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all