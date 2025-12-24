Crypto Exchange Toobit Launches $1 Million Trading Showdown

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch of the Christmas Trading Showdown, a holiday campaign with a total prize pool exceeding $1,000,000.

Toobit Winter Holiday showdown kicks off with $1 million in rewards

According to the official statement by Toobit , a top-tier global cryptocurrency exchange for spot and futures trading, all its new and existing users can take part in the massive Winter Holiday Trading Showdown initiative.

🎅 The Christmas Trading Showdown is ON!

$1,000,000+ in rewards 🎁

📦 Gadgets, merch, a Spain trip & more

🗓️ Dec 22 – Jan 12

Complete quests, trade, and unwrap magic this holiday!

🎮 https://t.co/Kp0tqA5l0E

Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Ffmrqcb4cM#ToobitShowdown #HolidayTrading… pic.twitter.com/2SNV8gpMbd — Toobit (@Toobit_official) December 23, 2025

Running from Dec. 19, 2025, through Jan. 12, 2026, the campaign transforms the final weeks of the year into a festive adventure by blending high-stakes competition with interactive quests.

Advertisement

Toobit is inviting its global community to explore three paths to victory and unwrap a diverse range of festive rewards.

In The Milestone Tree track, high-volume traders can unlock tiered rewards, headlined by a trip to Spain (inclusive of flights and hotels), alongside the iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), DJI Mini 5 Pro drones and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Image by Toobit

The Sleigh of Surprises activity is designed, by contrast, for the broader community. This quest offers mystery boxes for completing simple tasks, such as first-time deposits, spot trading or copy trading. Rewards range from limited-time Toobit merchandise to token airdrops and trial funds.

Advertisement

Santa's Nice List campaign: 500,000 USDT in dynamic bonuses for top traders

Santa’s Nice List is the unique track program for the most active crypto community participants and traders. A dynamic prize pool, which scales up to 500,000 USDT based on participation, will be split among the top 200 traders. The top-ranked trader stands to claim a grand prize of up to 40,000 USDT.

Mike Williams, Chief Communications Officer at Toobit, invites all crypto fans to sign up for the event and share the rewards:

This holiday season, we wanted to go beyond standard rewards and create a truly immersive experience for our global family. The Christmas Trading Showdown is about celebrating the growth of our ecosystem and giving our traders a festive, competitive, and rewarding environment to start the new year.

The main event kicked off on Dec. 22.

Traders ready to join the showdown can register now on the event page .

The launch comes as digital assets solidify their place in holiday traditions. Nearly one in four consumers now include crypto in their seasonal plans, with 58% preferring digital assets over traditional gift cards.

As covered by U.Today previously, Toobit secured the awards Best CEX Interface and Best Education Platform at Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai.

With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate digital asset markets with confidence. Toobit offers a fair, secure, seamless and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.