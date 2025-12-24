Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchange Toobit Launches $1 Million Trading Showdown

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 10:35
    Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform for spot and derivatives, shares the details of its massive trading contest.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange Toobit Launches $1 Million Trading Showdown
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch of the Christmas Trading Showdown, a holiday campaign with a total prize pool exceeding $1,000,000.

    Toobit Winter Holiday showdown kicks off with $1 million in rewards

    According to the official statement by Toobit, a top-tier global cryptocurrency exchange for spot and futures trading, all its new and existing users can take part in the massive Winter Holiday Trading Showdown initiative.

    Running from Dec. 19, 2025, through Jan. 12, 2026, the campaign transforms the final weeks of the year into a festive adventure by blending high-stakes competition with interactive quests.

    Advertisement

    Toobit is inviting its global community to explore three paths to victory and unwrap a diverse range of festive rewards.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) 50% Downtrend Should End, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Nothing, Bitcoin $80,000 Drop: Flip or Flop?
    Not-So-Merry Christmas: Bitcoin to Score Second-Worst Q4 Ever
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

    In The Milestone Tree track, high-volume traders can unlock tiered rewards, headlined by a trip to Spain (inclusive of flights and hotels), alongside the iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), DJI Mini 5 Pro drones and the Nintendo Switch 2.

    Article image
    Image by Toobit

    The Sleigh of Surprises activity is designed, by contrast, for the broader community. This quest offers mystery boxes for completing simple tasks, such as first-time deposits, spot trading or copy trading. Rewards range from limited-time Toobit merchandise to token airdrops and trial funds.

    Advertisement

    Santa's Nice List campaign: 500,000 USDT in dynamic bonuses for top traders

    Santa’s Nice List is the unique track program for the most active crypto community participants and traders. A dynamic prize pool, which scales up to 500,000 USDT based on participation, will be split among the top 200 traders. The top-ranked trader stands to claim a grand prize of up to 40,000 USDT.

    Mike Williams, Chief Communications Officer at Toobit, invites all crypto fans to sign up for the event and share the rewards:

    This holiday season, we wanted to go beyond standard rewards and create a truly immersive experience for our global family. The Christmas Trading Showdown is about celebrating the growth of our ecosystem and giving our traders a festive, competitive, and rewarding environment to start the new year.

    The main event kicked off on Dec. 22.

    Traders ready to join the showdown can register now on the event page.  

    The launch comes as digital assets solidify their place in holiday traditions. Nearly one in four consumers now include crypto in their seasonal plans, with 58% preferring digital assets over traditional gift cards. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/03/2025 - 13:02
    Crypto Exchange Toobit Named Best CEX User Interface, Best CEX Educational Platform on Blockchain Life 2025
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Toobit secured the awards Best CEX Interface and Best Education Platform at Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai.

    With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate digital asset markets with confidence. Toobit offers a fair, secure, seamless and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

    #Toobit #Cryptocurrency exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:22
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Bottom, Is 400% Reversal Still Possible?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin Quantum Fears Date Back to 2011
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 6:36
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD