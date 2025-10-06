Crypto ETPs Log Record-Breaking Inflows

According to data provided by CoinShares, exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded a total of $5.95 billion worth of inflows last week.

Bitcoin ETPs alone account for the majority of the aforementioned sum ($3.55 billion).

Ethereum ETPs come in second place ($1.5 billion) while Solana ETPs come in third place ($706 million).

XRP ETPs also recorded a rather impressive $219 million in total assets.

The other ETPs have recorded rather negligible inflows. For instance, Cardano ETPs managed to attract only an infinitesimal $0.56 million worth of fresh money despite the fact that ADA is one of the largest coins by market cap.

Regional breakdown

The US is, of course, in first place with an enormous lead. It attracted virtually all of the aforementioned funds with $5 billion.

Germany comes in an extremely distant second place with $311 million.

Canada, a trailblazer in the crypto ETP field, rounds up the top 3 with a total of $32.1 million.