Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 20:45
    Chris Giancarlo, who is colloquially known as 'Crypto Dad,' will moderate a panel on the recent regulatory cooperation
    Advertisement
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Chris Giancarlo, who is colloquially known as 'Crypto Dad,' recently took to the X social media network to highlight the upcoming roundtable between the SEC and the CFTC.   

    He will be responsible for guiding the upcoming discussion about the history of the relationships between the two agencies. 

    The list of panelists will include Kenneth Bentsen (SIFMA), Craig Lewis (Vanderbilt University), Scott Litvinoff (Interactive Brokers), and others. 

    HOT Stories
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME

    High-stakes roundtable 

    According to a Tuesday announcement, a joint roundtable between the CFTC and SEC will take place on Sept. 29.

    Advertisement

    The purpose of the roundtable is to discuss aligning regulatory oversight across both agencies (particularly when it comes to financial markets and crypto markets).

    The roundtable will have three segments: reviewing previous collaboration between the two influential agencies, looking at how regulatory coordination impacts market operators (like exchanges, brokers), and discussing various challenges and opportunities that could potentially arise from better collaboration.  

    'Crypto Mom' Hester Peirce will be giving the closing remarks.  

    On the same page? 

    Historically, the SEC and CFTC have had rather conflicting views when it comes to regulating crypto and financial products.

    Hence, a coordinated approach could make regulations clearer, more predictable, and less fragmented. This is a big deal for traders, exchanges, and institutional investors.

    Giancarlo calls it an "exciting new day," which certainly shows how optimistic he is about the new development. 

    #CFTC #Chris Giancarlo
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 24, 2025 - 21:14
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:13
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 24, 2025 - 21:14
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:45
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:13
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD