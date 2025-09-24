'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation

Advertisement

Chris Giancarlo, who is colloquially known as 'Crypto Dad,' recently took to the X social media network to highlight the upcoming roundtable between the SEC and the CFTC.

He will be responsible for guiding the upcoming discussion about the history of the relationships between the two agencies.

The list of panelists will include Kenneth Bentsen (SIFMA), Craig Lewis (Vanderbilt University), Scott Litvinoff (Interactive Brokers), and others.

High-stakes roundtable

According to a Tuesday announcement, a joint roundtable between the CFTC and SEC will take place on Sept. 29.

The purpose of the roundtable is to discuss aligning regulatory oversight across both agencies (particularly when it comes to financial markets and crypto markets).

The roundtable will have three segments: reviewing previous collaboration between the two influential agencies, looking at how regulatory coordination impacts market operators (like exchanges, brokers), and discussing various challenges and opportunities that could potentially arise from better collaboration.

'Crypto Mom' Hester Peirce will be giving the closing remarks.

On the same page?

Historically, the SEC and CFTC have had rather conflicting views when it comes to regulating crypto and financial products.

Hence, a coordinated approach could make regulations clearer, more predictable, and less fragmented. This is a big deal for traders, exchanges, and institutional investors.

Giancarlo calls it an "exciting new day," which certainly shows how optimistic he is about the new development.