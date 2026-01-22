Crypto Advocate Bill Morgan Shares Big Take on XRP as New FUD Emerges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has punctured the arguments of critics who troll Ripple on X by calling XRP a "shitcoin." In a concise-yet-direct rebuttal, Morgan emphasized that labeling XRP or Ripple as a scam overlooks the substantial evidence that is readily visible to all in the sector.

Bill Morgan says XRP scam claims ignore regulatory reality

Notably, Morgan’s contribution adds emphasis to the stance of another community member with the username @589CTO, who has detailed some regulatory-compliant moves by Ripple over the past couple of years.

Morgan argues that real scammers do not beg regulators to inspect them; rather, they hide in the shadows. He pointed out that Ripple is endlessly seeking licenses across the globe, and its activities are within regulated frameworks of the law.

He maintains that Ripple’s operation has been transparent and open to regulatory oversight and cannot be described as a scam. Ripple, just last year, ended a five-year legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to clarify XRP’s status.

You make some really strong points in that post. Ripple is endlessly seeking regulatory compliance and licences.

Ripple’s CEO states $XRP is at the centre of everything they do, and what they do includes seeking licenses all over the world. https://t.co/kvQFLKU96l — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) January 22, 2026

The move ended in a win for Ripple in Federal Court. Morgan implies that generally, scam entities do not confront regulatory authorities the way Ripple has done. Instead, they either collapse or flee from regulatory scrutiny.

Additionally, Morgan highlighted that Ripple’s operation is always backed by approval from wherever it operates. Interestingly, Ripple currently holds over 75 global licenses across the globe. This positions XRP at the core of its on-demand liquidity system for cross-border payments.

In January alone, Ripple has secured several licenses. The latest is a preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) from Luxembourg’s financial regulator , Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

Ripple earlier secured another license with the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) through its U.K.-based subsidiary. The license allows the firm to operate legally in the U.K.

XRP Price stagnation fuels retail frustration

Bill Morgan’s argument remains that even if critics choose not to like XRP or Ripple, it is wrong to label it a scam. This is because their entire strategy revolves around regulatory approval, legal transparency and institutional integration.

Morgan’s view has been applauded by some sections of the online community who acknowledge the massive global expansion of Ripple.

However, a user has noted that retail traders are getting tired of funding Ripple’s expansion without getting any reward. The user is implying that retail investors expect to make significant gains by way of price growth from XRP.