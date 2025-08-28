Advertisement
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 8:08
    Key virtue of SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama is explained by the SHIB team in a new X post
    In a recent X post, the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has warned the SHIB community against unreasonable confrontation online with SHIB opponents.

    Lucie mentioned the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, and also a legendary "Matrix" actor, Keanu Reeves.

    Shytoshi Kusama's attitude to SHIB haters and fudders

    Lucie cited Keanu Reeves (what he once said in an interview, and now that quote has spread around the Internet and social media in particular) as he once said that at his age, he tries to stay out of arguments and disputes: “I’m at the stage in life where I stay out of arguments. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right. Have fun.”

    The SHIB marketing lead stated that Shytoshi Kusama and she follow this recommendation themselves when it comes to everything related to Shibarium or any of its tokens – SHIB, BONE, etc.

    She warned the community not to argue with SHIB haters or fudders and also to adopt Keanu Reeves’s and Shytoshi Kusama’s approach to this.

    SHIB burns jump 185%

    According to the date shared by the public on-chain platform Shibburn, during the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn metric has logged an increase of close to 185% compared to the previous day with its red reading. This was possible thanks to burning 2,939,899 SHIB coins.

    There have been five burn transactions over the past day, with the two largest ones moving 1,694,200 and 1,076,047 SHIB to unspendable blockchain wallets. On Wednesday, only approximately 100,000 SHIB were scorched.

    As for the weekly SHIB burns, here we can see a massive 81.46% decline with 11,730,739 SHIB coins destroyed by the community’s relentless efforts.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
