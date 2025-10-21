AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost 81,004,189,771 in 24 Hours, But It's Bullish

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 13:05
    Shiba Inu is flowing away from exchanges, which enables the possibility of a market reversal as no selling pressure persists.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There would normally be panic if a headline claimed that Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a massive outflow of 81,004,189,771 tokens in a single day. A closer examination of the metrics, however, reveals an unexpectedly optimistic story. This huge movement is a notable exchange outflow, which frequently indicates long-term investor confidence. It is not a market crash or the dumping of tokens.

    Direction changing?

    Currently, Shiba Inu's ecosystem is exhibiting signs of a direction flip. Exchange outflows happen when investors transfer their holdings into staking, cold or private wallets from trading platforms. This locks up a significant supply, which lessens the immediate selling pressure on the token. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The situation is favorable for price growth since there are fewer SHIB tokens available for purchase on exchanges, meaning that any increase in demand for purchases will be met by a smaller supply.

    Moving past the numbers

    This tells investors to look past the numbers. The 81 billion SHIB that were taken out of circulation show that holders are choosing to be patient rather than make quick money. This practice, referred to as hodling, is a fundamental component of bullish market cycles. As a result, investors should anticipate more volatility but a stronger base for the price action. In the medium-to-long run, the market's response to these outflows is usually favorable since it shows a shared optimism about the asset's future potential, rather than fear.

    Although this metric is not a guarantee of an immediate price spike, it is an essential component of fundamental analysis. It implies that a sizable section of the SHIB army is taking the long view. Naturally, the market's general condition will have an impact, but this large decrease in liquid supply creates a strong tailwind that makes SHIB less vulnerable to abrupt declines and better positioned for the upcoming uptrend.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
