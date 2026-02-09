AdvertisementAdvert.
Crucial New Alert Issued to Shibarium Explorer, What's Changing?

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 15:58
Alert has been issued for Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium as explorer begins its new migration.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A crucial new alert has been issued for Shibarium explorer Shibariumscan. According to Shibarium-focused X account Shibizens, the explorer for the Shiba Inu layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, is currently migrating to a new server.

The server migration is to enhance performance and improve overall reliability. Shibizens added that during this transition, the website may experience brief periods of temporary unavailability.

For some time now, data stats have stalled on Shibarium Scan, with the counts lower than that which was previously known.

A notice on the Shibariumscan website reflects this: "46% Blocks Indexed – We're indexing this chain right now. Some of the counts may be inaccurate."

The Shiba Inu community continues to keep tabs on progress and what comes next for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

As such, the recent X bio and location update by Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has caught attention.

Kusama's current X bio reads "1326 Let's get back to the tech. AI conversations start now and Beta testing begins soon. Stay Tuned," while his location has been changed to "alpha testing."

Shiba Inu inks major IP collaboration

Shiba Inu partner Astra Nova has announced the launch of Protocol Purgatory, a major IP collaboration that brings Astra Nova and the Shiba Inu ecosystem together through a new sci-fi webcomic experience.
Astra Nova describes the collaboration as one of its most significant cross-community storytelling initiatives.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie explained that the Astra Nova-Shiba Inu collaboration is a strategic content expansion. Protocol Purgatory introduces Shiba Inu into a structured sci-fi webcomic platform, expanding the Shiba Inu ecosystem into digital media and entertainment.

Lucie added that this collaboration supports long-term growth in three ways. First, it broadens Shiba Inu's exposure beyond trading and speculation. Second, it strengthens community engagement through shared intellectual property, and third, it aligns with Shibarium’s role as a scalable infrastructure for applications, creators and cross-ecosystem integrations.

According to Lucie, sustainable ecosystems grow through utility, culture and partnerships, with the initiative contributing to all three.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
