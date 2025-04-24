CrossFi Protocol Secures Tech Patents in 181 Countries: Details

Advertisement

Digital payments platform CrossFi has shared the details of its massive adoption milestones. Now, CrossFi is a patented and recognized product in 181 countries and regions across the globe. Such an accomplishment is a landmark recognition milestone for the product and the Web3 payments vertical as a whole.

CrossFi Web3 platform scores 70-year tech patents in 181 countries

According to the official statement by CrossFi, a one-stop blockchain ecosystem, programmable blockchain and crypto payments platform, it secured tech development patents in 181 countries. Seventy-year design registrations cover the platform's user interfaces as well as other key elements of tech architecture in CrossFi.

The array of announcements marks a major step toward CrossFi's mission of offsetting the gap between the worlds of DeFi and TradFi.

The global recognition validates the originality of CrossFi’s innovations and positions the company as a leader in digital finance.

Alexander Mamasidikov, CEO and founder of CrossFi, is excited by the opportunities the new patents unlock for the product and its users:

Today marks a significant milestone for our team Each patent has been granted with a 70-year protection period, providing us with robust legal protection and affirming the uniqueness of our innovations; there are no comparable technologies in existence today. It is the result of years of focused effort and determination.

The global patents cover CrossFi’s foundational proprietary technologies, including its eponymous banking app, its infrastructure that seamlessly blends DeFi and TradFi systems, blockchain-based FastPayments system, decentralized exchange protocol MPX (Multi-Purpose Exchange) and the xAssets tokenization platform for real-world and synthetic assets.

CEO hints at IPO plans as company hits massive milestones

While a formal valuation is still ahead of CrossFi, the line of patents is a defining step on the platform's path toward a future IPO, CEO Mamasidikov added.

IP elements set to benefit from the 70-year protection include CrossFi’s user interface designs encompassing its website, mobile app, console dashboard and blockchain scan tools, fortifying the brand’s distinctive user experience and visual identity into the future.

The company has also registered numerous trademarks to ensure exclusive rights to the brand and consistency across all markets, covering Cross Finance, CrossFi, CrossFi Chain, XFI, XFI Scan, XFI Console, MPX, CrossFi xAssets and CrossFi xAPP.