AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com Team up to Enhance Tokenization Tooling in DeFi

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 15:08
    New collaboration set to bring Morpho's Vaults infrastructure to growing Cronos protocol network
    Advertisement
    Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com Team up to Enhance Tokenization Tooling in DeFi
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com today, on Oct. 2, 2025, announced a collaboration to bring advanced lending and borrowing to the Cronos network and scale decentralized finance for millions of global users. The collaboration is set to advance the accessibility of Morpho Vaults for the global DeFi audience.

    Cronos, Crypto.com, Morpho joined alliance for better tokenization in DeFi

    According to the official announcement by the three teams, Cronos blockchain platform, Crypto.com ecosystem and Morpho DeFi infrastructure have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

    The collaboration will expand Morpho’s capital-efficient lending network beyond Ethereum and set the foundation for new collateral types and tokenization use cases in the fast-growing Cronos ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Cronos and Morpho will work together to launch stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF Mania Sparks After $19,000,000 Raised, New Bitcoin Price All-Time High May Be Imminent, Dogecoin Bulls Load $3.96 Billion Futures
    Bitcoin Approaching $120,000 Amid Government Shutdown 

    The first vaults on Cronos network are anticipated in Q4, 2025, giving users the ability to borrow against their holdings or supply assets into Morpho Vaults to earn interest, with rates adjusting dynamically based on supply and demand.

    Morpho will be integrated directly into the Crypto.com app and exchange, potentially extending access to its millions of global users, making Morpho’s lending markets on Cronos accessible to one of the largest user bases in the industry and driving substantial on-chain activity.

    Cutting-edge opportunities for Cronos blockchain users

    Looking further ahead, the teams are also exploring the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral within Morpho Vaults on Cronos. This long-term direction reflects a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets.

    Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasizes the benefits of the new products for the Cronos and Crypto.com audiences:

    Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community. By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.

    The collaboration comes as Cronos advances its 2025-2026 roadmap, positioning the chain as the blockchain of choice for institutions through tokenization, AI integration and global distribution.

    Recent upgrades have cut gas fees by 10x and reduced block times to under one second, driving a 400% increase in daily transactions.

    #Cronos #Crypto.com #Morpho
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:53
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Psy Protocol Testnet Combines Internet Scale and Speed with Bitcoin-Level Security
    U.Today Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:53
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Reclaims $120K. Is ATH Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 2, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether's Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 2, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all