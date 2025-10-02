Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com Team up to Enhance Tokenization Tooling in DeFi

Advertisement

Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com today, on Oct. 2, 2025, announced a collaboration to bring advanced lending and borrowing to the Cronos network and scale decentralized finance for millions of global users. The collaboration is set to advance the accessibility of Morpho Vaults for the global DeFi audience.

Cronos, Crypto.com, Morpho joined alliance for better tokenization in DeFi

According to the official announcement by the three teams, Cronos blockchain platform, Crypto.com ecosystem and Morpho DeFi infrastructure have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

The collaboration will expand Morpho’s capital-efficient lending network beyond Ethereum and set the foundation for new collateral types and tokenization use cases in the fast-growing Cronos ecosystem.

Cronos and Morpho will work together to launch stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH.

The first vaults on Cronos network are anticipated in Q4, 2025, giving users the ability to borrow against their holdings or supply assets into Morpho Vaults to earn interest, with rates adjusting dynamically based on supply and demand.

Morpho will be integrated directly into the Crypto.com app and exchange, potentially extending access to its millions of global users, making Morpho’s lending markets on Cronos accessible to one of the largest user bases in the industry and driving substantial on-chain activity.

Cutting-edge opportunities for Cronos blockchain users

Looking further ahead, the teams are also exploring the use of wrapped real-world assets (RWA) as collateral within Morpho Vaults on Cronos. This long-term direction reflects a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets.

Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasizes the benefits of the new products for the Cronos and Crypto.com audiences:

Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community. By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.

The collaboration comes as Cronos advances its 2025-2026 roadmap, positioning the chain as the blockchain of choice for institutions through tokenization, AI integration and global distribution.

Recent upgrades have cut gas fees by 10x and reduced block times to under one second, driving a 400% increase in daily transactions.