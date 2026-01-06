Advertisement
    Cronos Makes CRO Staking Available to Upbit Users: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 13:34
    Upbit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, now enables staking of CRO, a core native cryptocurrency of the Cronos blockchain.
    As the global adoption of Cronos L1 blockchain and its solutions are gaining traction, more and more stakers are considering CRO, Cronos's core cryptocurrency, as a potential capital allocation option. With a new announcement by Upbit, a top-tier Korean crypto exchange, this opportunity becomes even more accessible.

    CRO staking now available for Upbit exchange users

    According to the official statement by Cronos, a high-performance L1 blockchain with smart contract support, its CRO cryptocurrency can now be staked on Upbit, a top-tier exchange for the Korean market.

    This instrument is designed to give users a simple way to earn staking rewards directly within the Upbit platform.

    With this launch, Upbit users can stake CRO in just a few clicks while Upbit operates the validator on their behalf. The experience is designed to be simple and familiar, removing the need for users to run infrastructure, navigate wallets or understand validator mechanics.

    Upbit currently supports staking for fewer than 10 digital assets, with CRO among those selected. The exchange’s decision to add CRO follows a cautious and deliberate approach to expanding staking support, signaling confidence in the network while maintaining a tightly curated staking offering for users.

    Korea has long been an important market for CRO, with a strong base of users engaging through leading local platforms. Expanding staking access through Upbit aligns with growing interest among Korean users in participating beyond trading alone and engaging more deeply with the Cronos network.

    Enhancing opportunities for on-chain participation for retail

    For users, this means an easier way to put their CRO holdings to work while continuing to use a platform they already trust.

    Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Cronos Labs, welcomes all Upbit audience members to experiment with seamless CRO staking. 

    This partnership with Upbit represents a deliberate step towards expanding participation in the Cronos ecosystem in one of the world’s most active crypto markets. By enabling staking directly on the exchange, millions of Korean users gain a seamless path into Cronos without the usual onchain complexity.

    The addition of CRO staking support on Upbit reflects a broader shift toward making on-chain participation more approachable for everyday users. As more users look beyond trading toward longer-term engagement, exchange-native staking lowers the barriers to entry and helps bridge everyday usage with deeper network participation.

    CRO staking via Upbit will be available starting Jan. 6, 2026, subject to applicable eligibility and jurisdictional requirements.

    #Cronos #Upbit
