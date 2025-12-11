Advertisement
    Critical SHIB Security Alert Released Just Before Year Wraps Up

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 11:52
    Crucial Safety alert issued to Shiba Inu community with just 20 days to the end of the year 2025.
    Critical SHIB Security Alert Released Just Before Year Wraps Up
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With 20 days to the end of 2025, the Shiba Inu community has received a safety alert as scammers up their game in order to trick unsuspecting users into parting with their assets.

    The warning was issued by Susbarium Shibarium trust watch, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community.

    Susbarium warns that scammers are impersonating Tech Leads, Mods and Admins in Shiba Inu Discord and Telegram channels while sending fake "wallet bug" warnings to trick users into connecting to malicious sites.  

    Susbarium shared a screenshot of a scam "wallet bug" message in its tweet, as the Shiba Inu community is urged to pay close attention as the year ends.

    The end goal of this is to drain funds from connecting wallets, making them lose their assets as well as pass misinformation.

    Three-point warning issued

    Recently, Susbarium called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to Fake Admin and Mod Accounts on X. Susbarium said it had observed a rise in impersonator accounts claiming to be SHIB admins or mods. These scammers often use official-looking bios, profile pics and even tag real SHIB projects to appear legitimate.

    In this light, Susbarium issues a three-point warning to the SHIB community, warning them never to engage, click or connect.

    The do-not-engage warning has to do with disregarding or ignoring fake information from scammers, only relying on official sources. Shiba Inu holders are warned to ignore unsolicited DMs, offering help with anything to do with their wallets.

    The do-not-click warning cautions Shiba Inu holders never to click on suspicious links, while the do-no-connect warning urges them never to connect their wallets to unknown sites.

    Susbarium shares the links to the official Shibarium Tech server and direct helpdesk, as well as contacting the official Shiba Inu team and warns that any other links claiming to be support are scams. In addition, any link that directs anywhere else is a scam.

    As Shiba Inu holders engage with official Shiba Inu channels, they should check their profiles carefully while exercising patience.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
