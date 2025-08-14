COTI Treasury Now Available to U.S. Users

COTI, a multi-purpose privacy protocol for on-chain applications, has announced access to the COTI Treasury,

Starting today, U.S. users can access the COTI Treasury for the first time, marking a major milestone that opens participation to one of the world’s most important crypto markets.

This expansion paves the way for the Treasury to reach its full potential and engage a broader base of contributors.

COTI is a privacy-centric Layer 2 on Ethereum, built with groundbreaking technology that is fast, secure, and capable of running on any device.

Powered by the cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits and secured by Ethereum, COTI delivers one of the compliant data protection solutions available on the public blockchain.

The COTI Treasury is a mechanism that allows eligible users to deposit $COTI and receive $COTI rewards.

By enabling confidential transactions, decentralized identification, AI-driven applications, DeFi integrations, and other privacy-focused innovations, COTI offers a new generation of Web3 use cases. This positions the platform at the forefront of privacy technology for blockchain adoption.

