    COTI Launches COTI Earn Platform, Introduces Season 001 Campaign With Rewards

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 15:00
    COTI, flexible blockchain security layer, announces start of COTI Earn rewards initiative
    COTI Launches COTI Earn Platform, Introduces Season 001 Campaign With Rewards
    Blockchain privacy layer COTI has shared the details of its pioneering loyalty rewards program, COTI Earn. It is set to reward all on-chain interactions on COTI blockchain while making the bonuses liquid and verifiable.

    COTI launches Season 001: Genesis, unique loyalty program with COTI rewards

    COTI, the privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, proudly announces the launch of COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of the COTI ecosystem. Season 001: Genesis is now live, featuring 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards.

    Article image
    Image via Twitter

    Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO, highlights that the program is designed to be as inclusive and fair as possible: 

    COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem. As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time.

    Unlike traditional airdrops that reward signups or superficial activity, COTI Earn turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are minted on-chain daily and dropped into users’ wallets. From holding and trading assets to referring friends and engaging socially, all actions are rewarding.

    The program goes live with a number of unique features that make it stand out in the entire space of blockchains' community initiatives. All TP rewards are fully on-chain and can be redeemed for COTI. The bonuses are liquid so users can benefit from simply holding it in a non-custodial wallet.

    To join the initiative, users should just connect their wallets to earn.coti.io. If they hold supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury), they automatically begin accruing rewards. 

    Additional actions like trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, joining social channels, completing quizzes and referring others, will earn them even more.

    COTI privacy ecosystem gains traction in 2025

    COTI delivers a foundational privacy infrastructure to Web3, the last missing piece needed to scale blockchain to institutions and enterprises. The blockchain is transparent by default, every wallet, transaction and position visible. COTI’s mission is to deliver fast, scalable and compliant confidentiality to the entire blockchain ecosystem. 

    COTI's privacy layer is live, already deployed across Ethereum and 70+ chains. Powered by Garbled Circuits, a cryptographic breakthrough, COTI enables on-chain private computation without compromising on composability, cost or performance.

    Its ability to deliver programmable privacy, across chain, at scale, makes COTI the foundation for privacy-preserving financial infrastructure, such as private stablecoins and payments, confidential DeFi, RWAs and tokenization, government and CBDCs.

    #COTI
