Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coral Protocol Hits Top GAIA Benchmark With Its AI Mini-Model

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 14:00
    Coral Protocol, decentralized infrastructure for AI agents, shares details of its major milestone on road to AGI
    Advertisement
    Coral Protocol Hits Top GAIA Benchmark With Its AI Mini-Model
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Coral Protocol, a decentralized infrastructure protocol for artificial intelligence developments, has published the results of independent benchmarking for its flagship AI mini-model. The product achieved an unprecedented 34% on the GAIA Benchmark, outlining the power of small-size AI models.

    Coral Protocol's AI mini-model outperforms all competitors in GAIA test

    According to an official statement by Coral Protocol, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform, its newest mini-model achieved previously unseen results on the GAIA benchmark. Outperforming major rivals, including Microsoft-backed Magentic-UI, Coral Protocol's AI model hit 34%.

    Coral achieved the highest score on the GAIA Benchmark for verified systems using mini agents, validating NVIDIA’s thesis that smaller models — when orchestrated intelligently — represent the industry’s future. However, the team says the result had less to do with building a powerful system than altering the way we think about scaling AI systems themselves.

    Advertisement

    An open protocol, Coral is designed to push AI beyond its typical capacity. Rather than scaling up general models, it facilitates the scaling of intelligence by layering in focused, specialized agents from around the world. Through secure, parallel, multi-agent coordination, Coral enables any language model — large or small — to operate more effectively, delivering superior reasoning, planning and problem-solving.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Key Bitcoin Statement Turns 15: 'Not Having BTC Would Be Net Waste'
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says

    Caelum Forder, Coral Protocol CTO, explains the meaning of this accomplishment for the entire AI segment and its mini-models scene in particular:

    This breakthrough marks a turning point in AI infrastructure. It’s proof that horizontal scaling isn’t just possible – it’s practical, and Coral is the most effective way to do it. The Internet of Agents is now a working reality. If you are an agent developer, just Coralise it. If you are an application developer, build it better for less using our infrastructure.

    A multi-layered evaluation suite for advanced AI capabilities, the GAIA Benchmark is used to determine the ability of AI systems to solve real-world tasks requiring significant time and effort for skilled humans. It takes the form of 450 nontrivial questions demanding intensive research, data analysis and reasoning. Developed to evaluate LLM agents on their ability to act as general-purpose AI assistants, GAIA is the industry standard for measuring model performance.

    Milestone highlights opportunities for small models in AI

    Competition between entities looking to create the most advanced agentic system has intensified, with the trend toward building larger models to handle ever more complex tasks. Coral’s results, however, fly in the face of convention and bear out the findings of a recent NVIDIA paper showing that smaller systems are sufficiently powerful — and do not sacrifice on speed, security and cost. 

    Coral’s GAIA Agent System used in the test is an application built on the eponymous protocol and heavily inspired by CAMEL’s OWL. It deploys specialized agents for a multitude of tasks such as answer finding, assistance, critique, image analysis, planning, problem solving, search, video processing and web browsing. Agents interface with one another using the Coral server’s MCP communication tools.

    Topping the GAIA Benchmark leaderboard for small models illustrates Coral’s ability to improve the capabilities of all AI systems through graph-based architecture. In the process, it gives developers confidence they can create powerful yet lightweight agents supported by small models. Such systems are capable of working with more information, are more easily integrated into other ecosystems and benefit from better interconnectivity.

    #AI #AI Agents #Coral Protocol
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 13:42
    Binance Coin (BNB) Oversold? Bollinger Bands Spell New Price Direction
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 13:38
    ETH Bears Crushed as Short Liquidations Soar 370% Over Bitcoin
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Oversold? Bollinger Bands Spell New Price Direction
    ETH Bears Crushed as Short Liquidations Soar 370% Over Bitcoin
    XRP Hits Top 15 Narrative Tokens Closest to All-Time High
    Show all