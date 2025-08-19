Advertisement
    Concordium Launches Privacy-Preserving ID App for Secure Age Verification

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 18:54
    An encrypted ID can be used to confirm eligibility without compromising user privacy
    Concordium Launches Privacy-Preserving ID App for Secure Age Verification
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    PayFi blockchain Concordium has unveiled Concordium ID, a next-generation identity verification application designed to enable secure, privacy-preserving age verification online. The solution allows users to prove their age without exposing or storing sensitive personal data across multiple platforms.

    Concordium ID addresses the rising demand for reliable age checks across the internet, replacing ineffective self-declaration methods and fragmented verification tools. 

    By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), the application generates a single, encrypted ID that can be used to confirm eligibility for age-restricted content, services, and community features without compromising user privacy.

    The app is now available on iOS and Android, where it can instantly generate a Concordium account for verification across the web. At launch, it integrates with leading wallets Coin98 and Safle, enabling users to both verify and pay for products and services using Concordium ID.

    “The truth is that the web has never had a viable age verification system, resulting in piecemeal solutions that are ineffective at best and a privacy risk at worst,” said Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium. “With Coin98 and Safle as just the first step, we’re opening the gate to a pipeline of integrations that will put privacy-preserving verification in reach of hundreds of millions of users worldwide.”

    The launch comes amid heightened regulatory focus on protecting minors online, with both the UK and EU advancing stricter requirements for age-based content filtering. 

    Historically, governments and tech providers have struggled to balance effectiveness with privacy, but Concordium ID aims to bridge that gap with its decentralized, ZKP-powered model.

    Beyond age verification, Concordium ID has broad potential applications across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Its wallet-agnostic design and SDK support make it easy for developers to integrate into dApps, protocols, and PayFi services requiring identity checks—offering compliance and security without the need for platforms to store customer data.

    #Zero-Knowledge News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
