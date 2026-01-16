CoinStats Portfolio Tracker Now Integrated With Lighter Perps DEX

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CoinStats, a one-stop cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app for centralized and decentralized exchanges, introduces a massive addition to its instruments stack. From now on, traders of Lighter, a trending perpetuals DEX, can track the performance of their positions via CoinStats' dashboard.

CoinStats adds support for Lighter tracking

According to the official statement by CoinStats , a top-tier portfolio tracker, Lighter, a premium perps DEX, has been added to its toolkit of services supported. All Lighter traders can easily track their crypto portfolios without leaving CoinStats' interface.

🚨 NEW: Lighter



Track your @Lighter_xyz balance, open positions, and trade history along with your entire portfolio on @CoinStats app.



— CoinStats (@CoinStats) December 30, 2025

Lighter traders can now track everything directly in CoinStats, including real-time balance updates, detailed open positions and profit and loss analysis, active orders status, as well as complete trade history.

As such, traders do not need laptops to check their Lighter position status since all profiles can be monitored from smartphone apps. Moreover, multiplatform traders can check their Lighter activity right alongside spot holdings in wallets, other DEX positions and CEX balances.

In a comment for U.Today, a CoinStats representative stressed that this release is of particular importance for a holistic experience for various classes of traders:

For those unfamiliar, Lighter is a zero-knowledge rollup built for perpetual trading on Ethereum L2. They’ve built custom ZK circuits that verify every trade and liquidation on-chain. You get CEX-level speed (thousands of ops per second, millisecond latency) with DEX-level security. Non-custodial order books that actually work. And now you can track it all in CoinStats.

In order to start tracking the portfolio on Lighter, traders should open the Coinstats app or log in via web interface, go to Portfolios and choose "Add new," search for Lighter DEX and bond the account, following the instructions. The portfolio will be updated in automated mode.

Full stack of top perp DEXes now available in one app

The release is available now on iOS, Android and web for all users of CoinStats. Besides Lighter perp DEX, CoinStats’ crypto portfolio tracker app supports Hyperliquid and Aster, along with 300 other platforms.

The addition of Lighter makes CoinStats a go-to offering for perpetual contracts crypto exchange users, who prefer self-custody.

As covered by U.Today previously, CoinStats added a Glider Token Risk module in Q4, 2025. Available for Ethereum, BNB, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum One, Optimism, Avalanche C Chain, Blast, Linea, Mantle, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum Nova, Celo, Cronos, Gnosis, Moonbeam and Moonriver blockchains, it protects customers from 22+ types of smart contract risks.

The product is one of the most technically advanced security monitoring tools for trading in the multichain segment.