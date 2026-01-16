AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    CoinStats Portfolio Tracker Now Integrated With Lighter Perps DEX

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 16/01/2026 - 10:36
    CoinStats, a leading portfolio tracking application, shared the details of its latest functionality update, critical for DEX traders.
    Advertisement
    CoinStats Portfolio Tracker Now Integrated With Lighter Perps DEX
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    CoinStats, a one-stop cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app for centralized and decentralized exchanges, introduces a massive addition to its instruments stack. From now on, traders of Lighter, a trending perpetuals DEX, can track the performance of their positions via CoinStats' dashboard.

    CoinStats adds support for Lighter tracking

    According to the official statement by CoinStats, a top-tier portfolio tracker, Lighter, a premium perps DEX, has been added to its toolkit of services supported. All Lighter traders can easily track their crypto portfolios without leaving CoinStats' interface.

    Lighter traders can now track everything directly in CoinStats, including real-time balance updates, detailed open positions and profit and loss analysis, active orders status, as well as complete trade history.

    Advertisement

    As such, traders do not need laptops to check their Lighter position status since all profiles can be monitored from smartphone apps. Moreover, multiplatform traders can check their Lighter activity right alongside spot holdings in wallets, other DEX positions and CEX balances.

    HOT Stories
    XRP, TSLA, and GME Among Top Searches on Elon Musk's X
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Loses Impulse; Bitcoin (BTC) Signals Oversold Conditions; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rejected Under Tight Range
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Gets Major EU License Approval, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Bitwise Launches Chainlink (LINK) ETF

    In a comment for U.Today, a CoinStats representative stressed that this release is of particular importance for a holistic experience for various classes of traders:

    For those unfamiliar, Lighter is a zero-knowledge rollup built for perpetual trading on Ethereum L2. They’ve built custom ZK circuits that verify every trade and liquidation on-chain. You get CEX-level speed (thousands of ops per second, millisecond latency) with DEX-level security. Non-custodial order books that actually work. And now you can track it all in CoinStats.

    Advertisement

    In order to start tracking the portfolio on Lighter, traders should open the Coinstats app or log in via web interface, go to Portfolios and choose "Add new," search for Lighter DEX and bond the account, following the instructions. The portfolio will be updated in automated mode.

    Full stack of top perp DEXes now available in one app

    The release is available now on iOS, Android and web for all users of CoinStats. Besides Lighter perp DEX, CoinStats’ crypto portfolio tracker app supports Hyperliquid and Aster, along with 300 other platforms. 

    The addition of Lighter makes CoinStats a go-to offering for perpetual contracts crypto exchange users, who prefer self-custody.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/15/2025 - 13:03
    CoinStats Launches Glider Token Risk Tool for Coin Scanning
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, CoinStats added a Glider Token Risk module in Q4, 2025. Available for Ethereum, BNB, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum One, Optimism, Avalanche C Chain, Blast, Linea, Mantle, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum Nova, Celo, Cronos, Gnosis, Moonbeam and Moonriver blockchains, it protects customers from 22+ types of smart contract risks.

    The product is one of the most technically advanced security monitoring tools for trading in the multichain segment.

    #CoinStats
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 10:04
    'BTC Will Collapse Within 7 to 11 Years From Now': Justin Bons
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 9:51
    Bitcoin And Satoshi Celebrate 14 Year-Old Milestone That Made Them Known to Millions
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 10:04
    'BTC Will Collapse Within 7 to 11 Years From Now': Justin Bons
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 9:51
    Bitcoin And Satoshi Celebrate 14 Year-Old Milestone That Made Them Known to Millions
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 9:02
    Binance Cuts Support for Five Popular Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum, Meme Coins and DeFi in Focus
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 8:33
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Price Reset: Big Chance for Recovery
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 7:02
    Schiff: 'Big Moves' Coming in Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 10:04
    'BTC Will Collapse Within 7 to 11 Years From Now': Justin Bons
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 9:51
    Bitcoin And Satoshi Celebrate 14 Year-Old Milestone That Made Them Known to Millions
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 16, 2026 - 9:02
    Binance Cuts Support for Five Popular Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum, Meme Coins and DeFi in Focus
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all