    CoinStats Launches Glider Token Risk Tool for Coin Scanning

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 13:03
    CoinStats, reputable portfolio tracking app, announces its industry-first instant coin scanner
    CoinStats Launches Glider Token Risk Tool for Coin Scanning
    CoinStats, portfolio tracking app chosen by millions of users globally, releases Glider token risk tool for coin scanning to prevent customers from being scammed.

    CoinStats releases Glider token risk scanner: What to know

    According to the official statement by the team, CoinStats, a comprehensive portfolio tracking application, released the Glider token risk scanner. Developed together with top-notch security firm Hexens, the app scans the tech design of crypto tokens to detect potentially dangerous behavior.

    With new technology onboard, the tool gives traders instant visibility into 22+ smart contract risks before they buy. 

    Glider Token Risk does not just skim the surface. It decomposes contract logic, breaking down every function, path and dependency. This deep analysis reveals threats that others miss. Think of it as an X-ray for tokens, showing the bones of a contract before you trade.

    With this integration, CoinStats becomes more than a portfolio tracker. It is now an education tool, security guard and attack protection tool all in one app.

    One-stop instant instrument to combat rug pulls and scams

    The scanner identifies 22 risk categories. The most common threats include:

    • Blockable transfers (59% of analyzed tokens).
    • External calls during transfers (29% of tokens).
    • Balance manipulation (25% of tokens).
    • Centralized minting (21% of tokens).
    • Hidden fees (10% of tokens).
    • Centralized burn capabilities (9% of tokens).
    • Upgradeable contracts (9% of tokens).
    • Blacklists/Whitelists (5% of tokens each).
    • Pausable transfers (7% of tokens).

    If missed, these threats can lead to users' funds being drained, sensitive data being leaked or teams cheating on their investors. Users can also be protected from being involved in fraud targeting third parties or from manipulations by the team.

    Simply out, Glider protects you from being robbed, from buying what you did not intend to buy and from overpaying.

    Additional risks include cooldown mechanisms, transfer fees and other exploit patterns. Basically, if it smells like a rug, it gets flagged. Each risk comes with clear explanations, giving traders actionable insights without needing technical expertise.

    Glider Token Risk works across major EVM-compatible chains. At the moment, these include: Ethereum, BNB, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum One, Optimism, Avalanche C Chain, Blast, Linea, Mantle, Polygon zkEVM, Arbitrum Nova, Celo, Cronos, Gnosis, Moonbeam and Moonriver.

