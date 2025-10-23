Coinbase to Be Temporarily Offline in Next 24 Hours, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has shared important information for its users. The crypto exchange has notified its client base that it will be going offline at a set date and time, which will be in about the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Coinbase stated it will be temporarily offline on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, on or about 7:00 a.m. PT. This, it says, is due to a systems upgrade scheduled for that date. The duration of the upgrade remains as of yet unknown, but it might last for a few hours, with Coinbase adding that it will be posting reminders and updates on its official status page.

In the last 24 hours, Coinbase has announced new listings as well as delistings. BNB (BNB) and Keeta (KTA) are newly listed assets on the exchange, now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase app, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

Advertisement

Coinbase has suspended trading for WELL-PERP and FAI-PERP in fresh delistings. Futures trading for SUI is also now available on the platform.

Coinbase news

In a recent tweet, Coinbase spotlights a new milestone for stablecoins, whose supply has reached an ATH of $300 billion as momentum remains strong and payments, as well as remittances, ramp up.

"There’s no stopping stablecoins," Coinbase Institutional wrote in a recent tweet, reiterating its prediction of the stablecoin supply hitting $1.2 trillion in 2028.

In other news, Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM) has partnered with iTrustCapital, the largest U.S. self-directed digital asset IRA technology provider, to allow accredited investors in CBAM-managed fund strategies to hold their investments in tax-deferred IRA accounts, altering how investors can plan and save for their retirement.