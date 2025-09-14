Coinbase Might Lose Its Dominance as Competition Heats Up

Advertisement

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, the Coinbase exchange is at risk of losing its dominance due to the White House's enthusiasm for crypto, which has enabled "mounting competition."

Bitwise's Ryan Rasmussen has told the FT that the U.S. exchange giant might be losing its head start.

Coinbase's stock stumbles

You would not be able to tell this based on Coinbase's stock performance. In July, as reported by U.Today , the company's shares hit a new record high for the first time since its initial public offering in 2021.

The stock has suffered a roughly 33% correction since the all-time peak of $444. That said, it is still up by 25% since the start of the year, and up 178% from its 2024 low.

The stock is under some pressure due to underwhelming earnings recorded during the second quarter of the year.

Growing competition

Intense competition, which is possible because of new crypto-friendly U.S. rules, poses an acute challenge to Coinbase, according to various analysts.

On top of facing increasing rivalry in the trading sector from Asian exchanges, Coinbase's custodian business is also being threatened by traditional finance players of the likes of BNY Mellon.

That said, some industry participants believe that more competition will actually be a positive development since having just one major custodian would be risky.