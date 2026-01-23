AdvertisementAdvert.
    CertiK Set to Become First Publicly Traded Web3 Company

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:18
    Following a major strategic investment from Binance, CertiK aims to scale its institutional-grade services.
    CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, is aiming to become the first publicly traded company in Web3 infrastructure, focusing on scaling services for institutional clients.

    The push toward a public listing follows a major strategic investment from Binance, now CertiK’s largest investor.

    Skynet and Spoq: New horizons 

    The company is using this momentum to scale institutional-focused offerings, led by Skynet Enterprise – its security platform designed to meet the transparency, risk monitoring, and data standards required by large institutions and regulators. 

    CertiK is working directly with regulatory bodies to deploy Skynet Enterprise, which uses on-chain monitoring, real-time alerts, and dashboards to track security incidents and ecosystem risks.

    By utilizing on-chain monitoring technology, Skynet Enterprise provides real-time alerting systems and dashboards that allow regulators to monitor security incidents firsthand.

    “Taking CertiK public is a natural next step as we continue scaling our products and technology. Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening the trust, security, and transparency that regulators, institutions, and users expect from the Web3 ecosystem,” said Ronghui Gu, co-founder and CEO of CertiK.

    Alongside this, CertiK continues to expand its institutional auditing services powered by its proprietary Spoq engine, an AI-enhanced formal verification framework. 

    Validated by research in OSDI 2023 and ASPLOS 2026, this engine integrates AI technology to improve the scalability and execution efficiency of formal verification, delivering the high-level mathematical security required by risk-averse institutional clients. 

    #Crypto Regulation #Binance
