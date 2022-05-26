CashFi (CFI) NFT Project Launches to Challenge Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) Supremacy

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

CashFi (CFI) is ready to go live in Q2, 2022 as a novel project of global crypto market.

The NFT market has been growing tremendously since its inception. With art pieces, music, albums, digital outfits, and almost anything being converted into NFT, a new realm in the crypto world has been unlocked. A realm filled with so many possibilities where users can go ahead and do anything they want. Most cryptos have seen massive success in the NFT market including Ethereum (ETH) and ApeCoin (APE). There's a new crypto in town that's ready to scale new heights.

CashFi (CFI)

CashFi (CFI) is a new crypto with so many unique offerings. One of them is to integrate its CFI NFTs into their ecosystem framework for creating a perfect cross-chain NFT marketplace.

Seeing how NFTs have boosted the frenzy around blockchain technology and now they've taken over as the driving force in crypto, CashFi (CFI) developers are ready to offer their unique services in the industry. Innovative use cases are always being discovered in the NFT world daily including game assets, music, real estate, digital art, etc. NFT sales have seen a 21000% increase in value since its inception. This accounts for over $17 billion.

CashFi (CFI) developers seem to thoroughly understand the benefits of using NFT to promote P2P interactions across the world. With its genuine confidence and transparency powered by powerful security, CashFi (CFI) wishes to eliminate the need to have a centralized body.

CashFi (CFI) is aiming to offer a new generation of Interoperable NFT marketplace where its CFI NFT will help expand the growth of the NFT industry, with its amazing offerings.

Ethereum (ETH)

NFT leveraging was one of the main reasons Ethereum (ETH) saw an immense rise in value last year. This is because it became the blockchain of choice for many when it came to minting as well as selling NFTs.

This significant boom in the market went on to show that Ethereum (ETH) had a lot of utility compared to its rival, Bitcoin (BTC). Many would argue that Ethereum (ETH) is the most useful coin on Earth right now.

The impressive boom of Ethereum (ETH) had seemed to have reduced since the turn of the year. The recent craze in the world of NFT seems to be dying down with most cryptos falling off their perch.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) despite being barely 2 months old has had a lot of impact in the crypto world. Many suggest that its affiliation with the NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club is a good reason for this massive rise in popularity.

ApeCoin (APE) uses a Proof-of-work consensus and was created on the ETH network, with creators claiming that it would be used as a currency for a blockchain game that they are developing. ApeCoin (APE) has all the ability it needs to flourish in whatever use it's being applied for.

ApeCoin's (APE) significant rise saw it attain an all-time high of $17.17 just a few days after it was launched.

