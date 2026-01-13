Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's 2026 Hard Fork Proposal Goes Public, Is This Turning Point?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 15:41
    Cardano gets key update on upcoming intra-era hardfork, protocol version 11.
    Advertisement
    Cardano's 2026 Hard Fork Proposal Goes Public, Is This Turning Point?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a new development, Intersect, a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, has submitted a proposal on the naming of Cardano's next upgrade.

    In a tweet, Intersect disclosed that its Hard Fork Working Group has put forward a proposal to name Cardano’s next upgrade, Protocol Version 11, the van Rossem Hard Fork, in honor of Max van Rossem.

    This is in line with the tradition of naming hard forks in memory of notable historical figures or significant contributors to the Cardano community.

    Advertisement

    This trend started with the Byron era, which marked the first crucial technology developments for Cardano and continues to date, with the Vasil, Valentine, Chang and Plomin hard forks named after notable Cardano community members who passed away.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $17 XRP Dream Faces Bitcoin Crosswind, Shiba Inu 2.0? Vitalik Buterin Exits 6 Coins, SEC Chief Explains Venezuela's $60 Billion BTC Situation
    $160M XRP Shuffle Sparks Confusion
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Might Go Parabolic, Perfect Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Setup, Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Critical Support Level
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints Golden Cross, Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move $156 Million in Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

    The intra-era hardfork to Protocol Version 11 introduces improvements across security, governance and Plutus capability.

    About Cardano Protocol Version 11

    Late last year, Intersect announced a proposed Cardano intra-era hard fork to Protocol Version 11.

    Advertisement

    This upgrade will introduce improvements to Plutus's performance, ledger consistency and node security without transitioning to a new ledger era. These changes will touch on Plutus primitives, VRF key uniqueness and reference input rules.

    The updates represent the next tranche of treasury-funded development work for the Cardano network.

    Cardano's recent developments

    The Cardano Constitution requires the establishment of a Net Change Limit (NCL) through a newly submitted proposal, which defines the maximum amount of lovelace that can be withdrawn from the treasury during an established period of time. The Net Change Limit will be 350,000,000,000,000 lovelace (350 million ADA), which is the maximum amount that can be withdrawn from the treasury during this specific period.

    In addition, Cardano Leios upgrade might be journeying its way toward the mainnet. IOG’s public Leios tracker shows progress on the Cardano Improvement Proposal, with delivery work actively progressing across specs, simulations and implementation. 

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:32
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Digital Assets Week Returns to Hong Kong on 4 February 2026
    Noctura Introduces a Compliance-First Shielded Privacy Layer on Solana, Targeting Institutional-Grade Confidentiality Without Sacrificing Market Access
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:41
    Cardano's 2026 Hard Fork Proposal Goes Public, Is This Turning Point?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 13
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:32
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:24
    XRP Developer Breaks Silence on Biggest XRPL Challenge
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:20
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:41
    Cardano's 2026 Hard Fork Proposal Goes Public, Is This Turning Point?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 13, 2026 - 15:32
    XRP Rockets 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance as CPI Delivers Bullish Surprise
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD