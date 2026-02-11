AdvertisementAdvert.
Cardano Surges in Futures Volume Amid Market Sell-Off as Support Holds at $0.25

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 14:31
Cardano is catching attention with a 39,366% surge in derivatives market as the price drops.
Cardano Surges in Futures Volume Amid Market Sell-Off as Support Holds at $0.25
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The broader crypto market saw selling in the early Wednesday session on most cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, which is currently trading in red. At press time, ADA was down 3.63% in the last 24 hours to $0.254 and down 14.24% weekly.

In the last 24 hours, a total of $303 million has been reported in liquidation, according to CoinGlass data.

Several factors have weighed on crypto markets, including volatility in tech stocks, with which crypto assets often move in tandem.

Amid the market drop, Cardano has seen a futures volume surge on Bitmex, up 39,366% in the last 24 hours to $120.22 million.

ADA/USD Daily Chart, Image By: CoinMarketCap

The surge, however did not translate to a rise in volumes across the entire derivatives market. According to CoinGlass data, Cardano's total volume across the derivatives market dropped by 7.97% in the last 24 hours to $709.08 million.

Cardano tests $0.25

The crypto market largely traded in red as investors awaited the release of the delayed January jobs report. Investors are anticipating the nonfarm payrolls report for January on Wednesday, set to be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 a.m. ET.

#Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
