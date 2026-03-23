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    Cardano Founder Drops Teaser for 'New ADA,' What's Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 15:51
    Expectations are rising in the Cardano community, with major innovation expected to ship this March.
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    Cardano Founder Drops Teaser for 'New ADA,' What's Coming?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shares a teaser as Midnight approaches its mainnet launch.

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    In a recent tweet, Hoskinson asked: "Who is ready for Midnight?" The Cardano founder's X post was accompanied by a short video clip, a more than five-minute edit/compilation of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield's iconic 2013 performance aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

    It played the song "Space Oddity" by David Bowie, which was performed as a cover by Hadfield and is regarded as the famous "first music video recorded in space."

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    The video shows Hadfield floating in zero gravity, playing acoustic guitar and singing the track while looking out at Earth through the cupola windows, with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA/ASC) logo visible in several shots.

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    The Cardano founder's tweet sparks expectations as Midnight mainnet launch is anticipated for a yet-to-be announced date later this month.

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    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 12:59
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Goes Silent on X, Is Update Imminent?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
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    Yesterday, Cardano builder Input Output Group increased anticipation with a tweet that indicated the Midnight mainnet launch could come as soon as this week. "Midnight. This week," Input Output Group wrote in a tweet on March 22.

    On March 17, the Cardano builder got expectations going when it tweeted, "Midnight mainnet is getting close."

    The Midnight price reacted in line with expectations regarding its mainnet launch, rising as much as 12% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the NIGHT token was up 11.26% to $0.047.

    Midnight network grows 

    Midnight's network of federated node operators continues to grow as it moves toward mainnet.

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    Title news
    Wed, 03/11/2026 - 14:35
    'New Cardano' Midnight Achieves Listing on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The Midnight Foundation recently announced that Worldpay and Bullish will operate federated nodes for Midnight.

    To ensure stability during the Kūkolu phase of the roadmap, Midnight mainnet will expand to include federated node operators, who will collectively operate the protocol under clear rules for participation and coordination.

    Building on the initial list of partners, including Google Cloud, Blockdaemon, Shielded Technologies and AlphaTON, the Midnight Foundation announced the addition of Pairpoint by Vodafone and etoro in February.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano Midnight #Midnight
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