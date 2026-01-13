Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Goes Silent on X, Is Update Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 12:59
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson goes totally silent on X, with the ADA community now watching out for what comes next.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson's total silence on X is entering its 12th day. The Cardano founder last posted or replied on X on Jan. 1; he has not interacted with any post on X since that date, unlike his usual self.

    In a video he shared on Jan. 1, Hoskinson stated he would be taking a break from X.

    The Cardano founder stated his X account will go into silent mode for probably a few weeks to a few months. Hoskinson added that he might uninstall the X app and never think of it again, saying he had outgrown the platform.

    Hoskinson mentioned that one of the key things about crypto is that it has to change. He further clarified that: "We have to change and we have to do different things, think different ways, act different ways, say different things and ultimately we have to go back to first principles."

    Hoskinson spoke about moderating his desire for accessibility: "So, to get this right off the bat, I'm not leaving the cryptocurrency space. I'm cognizant and aware that every single time I make a live stream or I say something, it gets misconstrued and so, let's just definitively put that on the table. I'm not going anywhere. I'm not leaving, but the approach has to change."

    Going forward, the Cardano founder said he will focus instead on long-form writing, AMAs, live streams, and new forms of communication.

    Cardano news

    In a recent development, Cyber Hornet has filed an S-1 with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P Crypto 10 ETF. The ETF will provide exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies, weighted by market cap. ADA is included in the index alongside major cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP and others.

    The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget Info Action is now ratified and has already kickstarted with Pyth and Dune integration into the Cardano network.

    Providing an update on where things stand presently, Phillip Pon, CEO of Emurgo revealed that at least two contracts are under review as the holidays slowed things down a bit, and that more news is likely to be shared soon.

