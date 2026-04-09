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    Cardano Founder: AI Is Magic

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 8:50
    Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson highlights the potential of artificial intelligence, referring to it as magic.
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    Cardano Founder: AI Is Magic
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praises the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), describing it as magic. "AI is magic," Hoskinson wrote.

    This view is not far-fetched, as the Cardano founder believes in the potential of blockchain to complement AI.

    Early this year, Hoskinson unveiled Logan — the Exit Liquidity Lobster, an AI agent. Logan the Exit Liquidity Lobster is an AI bot designed for round-the-clock Cardano content posting on Moltbook.

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    In an update in February, Hoskinson revealed that he was making the bot aware of Cardano projects. This meant expanding the tool so it can track or integrate with projects built on the Cardano blockchain.

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    Cardano builder reveals focus on growth

    At this start of the week, Cardano developer Input Output Group revealed a shift in strategy to prioritize Cardano's growth.

    In a tweet on April 7, Input Output Group revealed it was changing course to prioritize Cardano’s growth. In this light, it is ceasing development on Acropolis to focus on chain abstraction and canceling tiered pricing to align with the Leios roadmap. This decision returns 4.1 million ADA to the Treasury, saying it was allocating resources where they deliver the most value for the community.

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    The tiered pricing mechanism was initially designed to manage network traffic. However, the upcoming Leios upgrade changes the very foundation of how Cardano handles transactions.

    Cardano hard fork upgrade

    The Cardano van Rossem hard fork saw a potential setback in the past week, as a performance and memory issue was detected in the recent 10.7.0 prerelease.

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    What's Next for Cardano? Founder Charles Hoskinson Lifts Veil
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    According to Intersect, the performance and testing team identified a possible cause for the performance and memory issue in the 10.7.0 prerelease. Therefore, the 10.7.0 prerelease will not be promoted to a mainnet-ready release.

    A 10.7.1 release is now being prepared to include fixes for this issue and an issue in consensus that is causing occasional failures.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News #Cardano #AI
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