woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Cardano-Based Ravendex Reveals DEX Demo Prior to RAVE Private Sale

Companies
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 07:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
First Cardano-based DEX presented by RavenDex
Cardano-Based Ravendex Reveals DEX Demo Prior to RAVE Private Sale
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The first Cardano-based decentralized exchange developer, RavenDex, has presented to the public the first version of the future trading platform powered by the Cardano network. The project’s $RAVE token is also built on the Cardano Network and has a total supply of one billion tokens.

woj
woj

Token holders will be able to interact with the Cardano network, provide liquidity and earn by staking them. Currently, the project's team has announced the RAVE token private sale that is in the first stage.

The first phase of the token sale will be held as a private sale for early adopters only. The sale lasted until Oct. 5. Interested investors were able to join the sale on the RavenDex website. In total, there will be five selling phases with an overall 100 million tokens available for individual investors.

The seed phase will be reached once the public sale opens its way to 200 million RAVE tokens for a slightly increased price compared to the private sale. Investors will be able to purchase any amount of tokens desired before it goes public.

yield

The project's goal is to create a fully decentralized ecosystem that functions inside of a large cluster: the Cardano community. Two communities are expected to collide to place themselves inside of the cryptocurrency industry with the ability to vote on other viable projects.

There are two main issues that RavenDex projects are looking forward to solving: the development of a decentralized finance system on Cardano and adding significant value to it. The first proper decentralized exchange built on Cardano will become a foundation for an extensive decentralized finance system. RAVE token will become part of the utility structure and will find its use directly inside of the project, which adds even more value to it.

The Cardano ecosystem has been chosen by RavenDex as the best platform that allows cross-border transactions with low fees. But to make the Cardano ecosystem more efficient, the team will create new solutions for crypto investors that will bring the network to the next level.

Creating a platform where investors will not have cross-chain transaction glitches, the RavenDex Cross-Chain Exchange and Swap Protocol has guaranteed increased trading volume and liquidity on its platform.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image More Than 500,000 Ethereum Have Now Been Burned: Reminder Why It Is Good for Market
10/11/2021 - 08:48
More Than 500,000 Ethereum Have Now Been Burned: Reminder Why It Is Good for Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Steve Hanke Shares Details of Why Bitcoin Adoption Is Nightmare for El Salvador’s Economy
10/11/2021 - 08:05
Steve Hanke Shares Details of Why Bitcoin Adoption Is Nightmare for El Salvador’s Economy
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Lambasted by Michael Burry of “The Big Short”
10/11/2021 - 07:00
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Lambasted by Michael Burry of “The Big Short”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya