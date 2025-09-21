AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 21/09/2025 - 12:06
    Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to bounce back to $0.90 mark next week?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins are returning to the green zone at the end of the week. However, the rates of most cryptocurrencies keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.60% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is close to the support level. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.87 zone by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish. The price of ADA is far from the support and resistance levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

    In addition, the volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.85-$0.90 is the more likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.8846 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
