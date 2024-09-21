Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with bull dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is trading near the local resistance of $0.3575. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.36 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the level of $0.3617. If it happens near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth to the $0.39-$0.40 range by the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bullish. However, a fast reversal is unlikely due to the lack of bulls' energy.

Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, an ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.34-$0.38 is the more likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.3573 at press time.