    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How far can rise of Cardano (ADA) last?
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 15:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend has started with bull dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is trading near the local resistance of $0.3575. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to a test of the $0.36 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the level of $0.3617. If it happens near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for growth to the $0.39-$0.40 range by the end of the month.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bullish. However, a fast reversal is unlikely due to the lack of bulls' energy.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Fri, 09/20/2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this regard, an ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.34-$0.38 is the more likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.3573 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 136%, but Price Remains Unchanged
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:19
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 136%, but Price Remains Unchanged
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Cardano Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 15:19
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    Cardano News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 14:17
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down XRP Valuation Linked to Payments
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:52
    Urgent X Alert Issued for Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 136%, but Price Remains Unchanged
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32,348% in Whale Netflows, What Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD