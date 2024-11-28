Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Cardano (ADA) rise from from current levels?
    Thu, 28/11/2024 - 13:26
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by almost 1% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.9845. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is far from the support and resistance levels. None of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

    Respectively, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.95-$1.05 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may witness ongoing sideways trading around the $1 mark.

    ADA is trading at $0.9996 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

