Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 28

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.9845. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility to see a test of the resistance shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA is far from the support and resistance levels. None of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

Respectively, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.95-$1.05 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may witness ongoing sideways trading around the $1 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.9996 at press time.