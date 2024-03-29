Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep holding the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6642. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.64 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means ADA needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.64-$0.68 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar to the daily chart. Respectively, traders are unlikely to see any sharp ups or downs shortly. All in all, one can witness sideways trading in the range of $0.60-$0.70 within the upcoming weeks.

ADA is trading at $0.6541 at press time.