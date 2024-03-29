Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have bulls accumulated enough energy for further rise of Cardano (ADA)?
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 29
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Buyers keep holding the initiative at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6642. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.64 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volume, which means ADA needs more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.64-$0.68 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar to the daily chart. Respectively, traders are unlikely to see any sharp ups or downs shortly. All in all, one can witness sideways trading in the range of $0.60-$0.70 within the upcoming weeks.

    ADA is trading at $0.6541 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

