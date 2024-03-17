Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend is ending bearish for the market, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 3.87% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bullish as it is approaching the local resistance level at $0.6829. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to $0.70 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the altcoin has bounced off the $0.65 area. However, it is too early to think about a further midterm rise as ADA has not accumulated enough energy for that.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.65-$0.70 is the more likely scenario for next week.

On the weekly chart, the price of ADA keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.0 zone. Thus, the selling volume has increased, which means that bears' pressure might not be finished yet. Respectively, there is still a chance of a test of $0.60 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6735 at press time.