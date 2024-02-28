Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep dominating on the market, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 1.82% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is coming back to the recently formed resistance level of $0.6448. If the daily candle closes near it or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.65-$0.66 area.

On the daily time frame, the price is testing the interim resistance level of $0.6414. If the situation does not change until the end of the week, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a blast to $0.66.

On the daily chart against BTC, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is looking bearish as the breakout of the 0.00001096 level happened. In this case, traders may expect a further downward move to the vital zone of 0.000010.

ADA is trading at $0.64 at press time.