    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 14:34
    Can the price of Cardano (ADA) reach the $0.70 zone soon?
    More and more coins are coming back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is coming back to the local support of $0.6578. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.6550 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of ADA remains bearish as the rate has not bounced off from a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6877. 

    As there are no reversal signals yet, the ongoing correction remains the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. As the rate is far from key levels, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.70. If its breakout occurs, one can expect an upward move to the $0.75-$0.80 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.6626 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
