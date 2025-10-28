Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

More and more coins are coming back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.69% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is coming back to the local support of $0.6578. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.6550 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of ADA remains bearish as the rate has not bounced off from a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6877.

As there are no reversal signals yet, the ongoing correction remains the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are also more powerful than bulls. As the rate is far from key levels, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.70. If its breakout occurs, one can expect an upward move to the $0.75-$0.80 range.

ADA is trading at $0.6626 at press time.