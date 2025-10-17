AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 15:09
    Will Cardano (ADA) test the $0.60 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the cryptocurrencies keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 7.78% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6247. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the support of $0.5960 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If bulls lose the interim zone of $0.60, one can expect a further decline to the $0.55 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.5192. 

    If the weekly bar closes below that mark, there is a high possibility of seeing the $0.50 range.

    ADA is trading at $0.61919 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
