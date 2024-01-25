Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 25

Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready for bounce back?
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A further drop continues on the market after a slight bounce off, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of ADA is closer to the support than to the resistance, which means that sellers are more powerful to a certain extent. If buyers lose the $0.47 mark, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.46-$0.4650 zone.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is seen on the daily chart. Until the rate is above the support level of $0.4643, buyers have chances for a bounce back.

However, one should not expect a fast recovery as ADA has not accumulated enough power yet. In this case, sideways trading between $0.47 and $0.49 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the bar closes. If it happens far from the support, traders may witness a local rise to the $0.50 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4733 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

