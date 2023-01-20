Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 20

Most of the coins are about to keep rising, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 1.42% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is trading near the resistance level at $0.3412 after the false breakout of the support at $0.3338.
If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $0.35 zone tomorrow.
On the bigger time frame, Cardano (ADA) is not looking so bullish as the rate is far from the resistance level at $0.3697. However, if today's bar closes above yesterday’s peak at $0.3430, the growth may continue to $0.36 soon.
On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the price is trying to keep yesterday's growth going. However, bulls might not have accumulated enough power for a trend change. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of 0.000016-0.000001630.
ADA is trading at $0.3412 at press time.