    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 15:50
    Can the rate of Cardano (ADA) fix above $0.30 by the end of the week?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 3
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    All top 10 cryptocurrencies remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 1% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is going up after a false breakout of the local support at $0.2934. If the bar closes above the resistance, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $0.31 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the $0.2992 level. If the bar closes above that mark and with a short wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.31-$0.32 zone over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish as the rate of ADA has not bounced off far from the support at $0.2756. 

    If sellers' pressure continues and the breakout of the mentioned level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.25 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.2999 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
