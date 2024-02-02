Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has slightly bounced off, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 3.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ADA is looking rather more bearish than bullish on the hourly chart. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a support breakout to the $0.50 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, today's growth has not affected the overall technical position of ADA.

Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.52 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

Almost the same picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. If the weekly bar closes around curent prices, traders are likely to see a consolidation around the $0.50 area the next week.

ADA is trading at $0.5109 at press time.