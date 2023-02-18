Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 18

Sat, 02/18/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can ETH keep growing next week?
The rates of most of the coins are rising on the first day of the weekend.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.35%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than bearish as the price has bounced off the support at $1,687.60. If the growth continues to the $1,700 mark, one can expect a breakout of the resistance at $1,704.20 shortly.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish on the daily time frame, as the rate is near the resistance level of $1,714. In this case, the more likely scenario is a breakout followed by an impulse to the $1,700-$1,750 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the resistance after the recent bearish candle, which means that bulls remain more powerful than bears.

