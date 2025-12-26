Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is rising today after a few days of correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.46% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $0.36 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the support of $0.3466. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.35-$0.37 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the altcoin has made a false breakout of the previous candle's low. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce off to $0.38-$0.40 for the rest of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.3569 at press time.