Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Cardano (ADA) rise by end of week?
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 15:23
    Sellers have turned out to be more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.63% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of ADA is bearish on the hourly chart. If bears' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a further decline to the $0.39 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of ADA is about to close far from its peak or low. If it happens, there is a low chance of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market.

    If buyers lose the vital zone of $0.40, the correction is likely to lead to the test of the $0.35 mark.

    ADA is trading at $0.40 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

