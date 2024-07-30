Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have turned out to be more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.63% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ADA is bearish on the hourly chart. If bears' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a further decline to the $0.39 range.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of ADA is about to close far from its peak or low. If it happens, there is a low chance of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market.

If buyers lose the vital zone of $0.40, the correction is likely to lead to the test of the $0.35 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.40 at press time.